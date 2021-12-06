Insider Buying: PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Director Purchases 2,770 Shares of Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PayPal stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.12. The stock had a trading volume of 632,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,987,996. The stock has a market cap of $217.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.15 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.67.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

