Insider Buying: PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Director Purchases 2,770 Shares of Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
PayPal stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.12. The stock had a trading volume of 632,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,987,996. The stock has a market cap of $217.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.15 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.67.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.
About PayPal
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
