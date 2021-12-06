Insider Buying: Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) CFO Purchases 1,200 Shares of Stock

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 1,200 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,064.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

VSTO opened at $38.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average of $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.38. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VSTO shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.82.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

