Insider Selling: Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $154,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CDMO opened at $28.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 361.42 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.45.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth about $715,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 64.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 52.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 237,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after buying an additional 81,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

CDMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

