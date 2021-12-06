Insider Selling: Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) VP Sells $1,167,711.05 in Stock

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,711.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nathalie Adda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Nathalie Adda sold 9,547 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $810,444.83.

On Monday, October 11th, Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $284,665.98.

On Friday, October 8th, Nathalie Adda sold 13,453 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $942,920.77.

Shares of ENTA opened at $82.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 0.58. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENTA. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

