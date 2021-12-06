Insider Selling: Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CFO Sells $435,820.00 in Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 22,000 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $435,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
LAZY opened at $18.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $220.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.83. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $25.74.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LAZY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Lazydays Company Profile
Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.
