Insider Selling: Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CFO Sells $435,820.00 in Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 22,000 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $435,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

LAZY opened at $18.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $220.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.83. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $25.74.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LAZY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lazydays during the second quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lazydays by 158.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Lazydays during the second quarter worth about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lazydays during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Lazydays during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

