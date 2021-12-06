Insider Selling: Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $234,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Meritage Homes stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.41. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $123.28.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 44,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.7% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 18,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

