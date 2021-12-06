Insider Selling: Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $234,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Meritage Homes stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.41. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $123.28.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 44,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.7% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 18,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
