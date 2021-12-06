Insider Selling: Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Major Shareholder Sells 89,661 Shares of Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 89,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $562,174.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Krishna Kantheti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Krishna Kantheti sold 68,597 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $454,112.14.

Shares of Ouster stock opened at $6.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12. Ouster, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $17.73.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OUST shares. Barclays started coverage on Ouster in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Ouster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ouster presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUST. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ouster by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ouster by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Ouster during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ouster by 165.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 22.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

