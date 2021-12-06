Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Sells $40,661.28 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $40,661.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,298 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $170,128.86.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total value of $168,210.36.

On Friday, September 17th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,283 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total value of $171,537.10.

SPT opened at $97.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -211.26 and a beta of 1.02. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $145.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.24.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 151.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $645,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

