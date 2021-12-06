Insider Selling: St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp (CNSX:SX) Director Sells C$94,500.00 in Stock

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp (CNSX:SX) Director Francois Dumas sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total value of C$94,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,425,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,249,805.10.
St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.20.
About St-Georges Eco-Mining
