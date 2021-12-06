Insider Selling: St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp (CNSX:SX) Director Sells C$94,500.00 in Stock

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp (CNSX:SX) Director Francois Dumas sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total value of C$94,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,425,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,249,805.10.

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.20.

About St-Georges Eco-Mining

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Iceland. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, lithium, and base and energy metals, as well as platinum group metals. It holds interests in the Julie project located in the Manic Complex, Quebec; the Lithium property located in Quebec; Le Royal property located in north of Val d'Or, Quebec; and Ungava property located in Ungava Bay region, Quebec.

