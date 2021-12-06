Insider Selling: SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CEO Sells $8,733,625.00 in Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total value of $8,733,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SIVB opened at $674.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $709.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $621.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $337.83 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The company has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SIVB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

