Insights Network (INSTAR) Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last Week

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0292 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insights Network has a total market cap of $5.74 million and $355.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00038371 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.72 or 0.00215526 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 288,533,325 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

