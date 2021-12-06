Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,260 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,752,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,276,000 after purchasing an additional 358,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,385,000 after buying an additional 446,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,262,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,377,000 after buying an additional 284,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,875,000 after buying an additional 241,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,746,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,820,000 after buying an additional 134,023 shares during the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,008,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,482,850.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $1,176,971.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,245,194 shares of company stock worth $87,408,199 in the last three months. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $74.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.95. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.92 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

