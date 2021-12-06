Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 38,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,127,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,592,000 after acquiring an additional 42,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $607,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,375 shares of company stock worth $15,425,653. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ICE opened at $130.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.75. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.66 and a 12-month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

