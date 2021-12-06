International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 29.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,572 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 378.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,408,000 after purchasing an additional 891,596 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $99,988,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,495,000 after purchasing an additional 664,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 13,971.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 604,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 600,072 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.33 on Monday, hitting $120.17. The stock had a trading volume of 73,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,361,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.50 and its 200-day moving average is $137.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.01%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.38.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

