International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives $77.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICAGY. Exane BNP Paribas cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Peel Hunt cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of ICAGY opened at $3.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.