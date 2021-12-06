International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Holdings Increased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of International Paper by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of International Paper by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 115,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IP stock opened at $46.45 on Monday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average is $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

International Paper declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

