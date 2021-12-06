Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $40,551,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,174 shares of company stock valued at $15,839,203. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $1.88 on Monday, reaching $319.75. The company had a trading volume of 10,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a PE ratio of 69.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $355.02 and a 200-day moving average of $332.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.06.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

