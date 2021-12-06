Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) is S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s Largest Position

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,270 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 6.2% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned about 0.55% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCM. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 46,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 36,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 178,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCM opened at $21.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.51. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $21.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

