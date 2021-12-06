Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRFZ. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,264,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,193,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,059,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,349,000 after buying an additional 11,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,701,000.

PRFZ opened at $183.50 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $144.27 and a one year high of $202.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

