Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,391 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFIG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PFIG opened at $26.58 on Monday. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $27.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.86.

