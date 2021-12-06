Invesco Ltd. Acquires 46,640 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 385.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,744 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,640 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.46% of VSE worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of VSE by 101,266.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VSE by 321.2% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VSE by 17.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in VSE by 11.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in VSE in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $55.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $710.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.80 and a beta of 1.53. VSE Co. has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.63.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

VSEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on VSE in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VSE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

