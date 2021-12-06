Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 73.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 67,703 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth $751,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 61,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Shares of CCJ opened at $21.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -313.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.19. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $28.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0649 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -85.70%.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.