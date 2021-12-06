Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.25% of Saul Centers worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 93,440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,132,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,942,000 after purchasing an additional 284,208 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFS opened at $50.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.11. Saul Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.68%.

In related news, Director James Page Lansdale sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $130,556.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,044 shares of company stock valued at $360,210 over the last quarter. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BFS shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

