Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $58,738.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 21.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIBK opened at $40.07 on Monday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.23 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.52.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 53.95%.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

