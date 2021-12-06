Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.47% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSVM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 88.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 543,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,585,000 after purchasing an additional 255,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 476.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 161,393 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1,201.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 109,631 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 342.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 64,669 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,170,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSVM opened at $52.06 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $57.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.45.

