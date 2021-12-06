Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.73% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 1,180.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $559,000.

CZA opened at $91.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.15 and a 200-day moving average of $92.15. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $73.53 and a 12-month high of $96.29.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

