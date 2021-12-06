Investec Group (LON:INVP) Sets New 12-Month High at $394.50

Investec Group (LON:INVP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 394.50 ($5.23) and last traded at GBX 394 ($5.22), with a volume of 722189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 388.30 ($5.15).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 334.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 305.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 9.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a GBX 11 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Investec Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In other news, insider Ciaran Whelan sold 18,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.84), for a total value of £67,557.85 ($89,551.76).

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

