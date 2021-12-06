Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Declares Dividend of $0.21

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) announced a dividend on Monday, December 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2072 per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

OTCMKTS:ITCFY remained flat at $$9.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.53. Investec Group has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $9.48.

Get Investec Group alerts:

About Investec Group

Investec Ltd. engages in the provision of financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wealth & Investment; Private Banking; Corporate, Investment Banking, and Other; Group Investments; and Group Costs. The Wealth and Investment segment offers active investment management services for individuals, corporate and executives and charities and trusts.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.