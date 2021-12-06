Investors Financial Group LLC Sells 15 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Investors Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 453 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.4% during the third quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its stake in Tesla by 16.3% during the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 350 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Tesla by 11.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 96,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $74,989,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.6% during the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 16.9% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $754.40.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,418. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,840,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,093,110,851 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $1,014.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.47, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $988.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $785.66. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

