Investors Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Investors Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.19.

Shares of BABA opened at $111.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.75. The firm has a market cap of $303.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

