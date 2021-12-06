Investors Purchase High Volume of Pilgrim’s Pride Call Options (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 20,059 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,750% compared to the average volume of 1,084 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 13.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 30,606 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 10.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth about $221,000. 16.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

NASDAQ PPC traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,400.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.82.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

