iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,548 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after acquiring an additional 881,453 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,674,000 after purchasing an additional 174,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,322,000 after purchasing an additional 65,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,720,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,159,000 after purchasing an additional 57,968 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,376,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,128,000 after purchasing an additional 489,865 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $52.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.87. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $54.48.

