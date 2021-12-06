iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Holdings Lifted by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $11,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $74.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.89. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

