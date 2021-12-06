iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) is Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises 3.4% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $11,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,952,000 after purchasing an additional 912,328 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $15,387,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7,581.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 190,076 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 132.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,736,000 after acquiring an additional 179,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,942,000.

EFAV opened at $74.92 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.89.

