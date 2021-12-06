iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.07% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 45,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,115 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SIZE opened at $130.98 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $108.30 and a 52-week high of $139.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.62.

