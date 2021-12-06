iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Shares Purchased by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 180,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EXI opened at $119.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.61. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $103.34 and a 12-month high of $125.74.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

