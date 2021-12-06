iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,055 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 21,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $48.92 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $58.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.33.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

