iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Raised by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $292.61 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.77 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.99.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

