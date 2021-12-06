iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Reduced by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 97,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $292.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.99. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.77 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

