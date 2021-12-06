iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.29. The company had a trading volume of 94,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,874. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.05 and a 200-day moving average of $161.21. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $132.50 and a 12-month high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

