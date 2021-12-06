iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 65.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 121.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.23. The company had a trading volume of 63,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,217. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.69. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.55 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

