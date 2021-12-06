iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $4.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $274.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,273. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.62 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.39.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

