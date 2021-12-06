iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT opened at $26.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average of $26.61.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.