Italo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $488.00 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 5th. Over the last seven days, Italo has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Italo has a total market capitalization of $8,754.65 and $488.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Italo coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Italo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00056175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,146.36 or 0.08467855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00060817 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,163.44 or 1.00403566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00078956 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Italo is italo.network

Buying and Selling Italo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.