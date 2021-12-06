Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $25.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.31. Ituran Location and Control has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $29.85. The firm has a market cap of $594.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 14,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 352,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,597,000 after acquiring an additional 24,472 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 64,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,616,000. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

