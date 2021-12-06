Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $77.37

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $77.37 and last traded at $77.65, with a volume of 2942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JACK shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.05 and a 200-day moving average of $104.67. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Company Profile (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.