Jarvis+ (JAR) Price Down 17.6% This Week

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 5th. During the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $1.04 million and $205,065.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis+ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00039479 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007431 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.28 or 0.00217502 BTC.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

JAR is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

