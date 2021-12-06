JBJ Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $4,688,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,507,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,878,000 after purchasing an additional 277,776 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.7% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 34,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D stock traded up $1.77 on Monday, hitting $74.81. 52,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,485,668. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on D. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

