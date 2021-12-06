Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ulta Beauty in a report released on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $4.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.99. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $424.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.96.

ULTA stock opened at $378.81 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $258.00 and a one year high of $417.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $385.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.74.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,331,000 after buying an additional 73,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,603,000 after buying an additional 149,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after buying an additional 947,858 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,386,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 609.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 734,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

