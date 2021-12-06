Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It engaged in investment banking and capital markets, merchant banking and an alternative asset management platform. The company’s financial service businesses are Berkadia which provide commercial mortgage banking, investment sales and servicing; Leucadia Asset Management provide asset management; HomeFed provide a publicly traded real estate company, FXCM provides online foreign exchange trading services and Foursight Capital provide vehicle finance. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.50.

JEF stock opened at $38.11 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.56%.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $389,865,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 890.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,382,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,665 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 55.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,024,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,766 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,078.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 977,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,447,000 after purchasing an additional 895,014 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

